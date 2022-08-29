Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

35,718 KM

Details Description

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9308599
  2. 9308599
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308599
  • Stock #: U222312A
  • VIN: YV4A22RM1J1012859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 R-Design in Onyx Black on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Equipped with Vision, Convenience Packages, Heads Up Display 21' 5-Triple Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2013 Ford Fusion SE
 124,889 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 31,002 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 57,026 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory