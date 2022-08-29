$47,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
35,718KM
- Listing ID: 9308599
- Stock #: U222312A
- VIN: YV4A22RM1J1012859
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,718 KM
Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 R-Design in Onyx Black on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Equipped with Vision, Convenience Packages, Heads Up Display 21' 5-Triple Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys
