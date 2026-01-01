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- 360 camera - Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System - 4 Corner Air Suspension - Pilot Assist (Semi-auto drive + Adaptive Cruise) - Heads Up Display - 22 inch Alloy Wheels Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2018 Volvo XC90

114,790 KM

Details Description Features

$27,905

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volvo XC90

Volvo Serviced|Bowers Sounds|Air Suspensions

Watch This Vehicle
14536038

2018 Volvo XC90

Volvo Serviced|Bowers Sounds|Air Suspensions

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller

$27,905

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,790KM
VIN YV4A22PM5J1378763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1433138L
  • Mileage 114,790 KM

Vehicle Description

- 360 camera
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- 4 Corner Air Suspension
- Pilot Assist (Semi-auto drive + Adaptive Cruise)
- Heads Up Display
- 22 inch Alloy Wheels



Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
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$27,905

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2018 Volvo XC90