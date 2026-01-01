$27,905+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volvo XC90
Volvo Serviced|Bowers Sounds|Air Suspensions
2018 Volvo XC90
Volvo Serviced|Bowers Sounds|Air Suspensions
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$27,905
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
114,790KM
VIN YV4A22PM5J1378763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1433138L
- Mileage 114,790 KM
Vehicle Description
- 360 camera
- Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
- 4 Corner Air Suspension
- Pilot Assist (Semi-auto drive + Adaptive Cruise)
- Heads Up Display
- 22 inch Alloy Wheels
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
$27,905
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2018 Volvo XC90