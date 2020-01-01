Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC90

51,531 KM

Details Description

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum - LOCAL, ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum - LOCAL, ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6276993
  • Stock #: U7070
  • VIN: YV4A22PK5J1360312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Saville Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,531 KM

Vehicle Description

This local, one owner, no accident XC90 is in superb condition and comes with new brakes and rotors front and back along with new tires!! Equipped with Momentum Plus Package, Vision Package, Dark Birch Inlays 20' Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volvo XC60 T6 I...
 75,212 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo V60 Cross...
 54,214 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 47,600 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory