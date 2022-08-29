$42,990+ tax & licensing
604-986-9889
2018 Volvo XC90
T5 Momentum - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - 1.99%
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
$42,990
- Listing ID: 9040144
- Stock #: U222109A
- VIN: YV4102PK6J1334713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, no accident XC90 T5 Momentum in Osmium Grey on Charcoal Leather. Well equipped with Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor, Back-up and Surround View Cameras, Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Navigation, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, 20' 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut Alloys and so much more. This is a Volvo Certified Pre-owned Vehicle and comes with a bumper to bumper warranty good through till April of 2024 and or 160,000kms. Also you can finance this vehicle at rates starting at 1.9%!
