Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC90

70,449 KM

Details Description

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - 1.99%

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - 1.99%

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9040144
  2. 9040144
Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9040144
  • Stock #: U222109A
  • VIN: YV4102PK6J1334713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, no accident XC90 T5 Momentum in Osmium Grey on Charcoal Leather. Well equipped with Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor, Back-up and Surround View Cameras, Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Navigation, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, 20' 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut Alloys and so much more. This is a Volvo Certified Pre-owned Vehicle and comes with a bumper to bumper warranty good through till April of 2024 and or 160,000kms. Also you can finance this vehicle at rates starting at 1.9%!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 37,215 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 77,910 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 11,175 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory