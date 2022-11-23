$41,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2018 Volvo XC90
2018 Volvo XC90
T5 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
72,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9334192
- Stock #: U222301A
- VIN: YV4102PKXJ1215594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Saville Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T5 AWD in Saville Grey on Charcoal Leather. Equipped with Momentum Plus Vision Packages including 360 surround view camera, Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 20' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys and so much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3