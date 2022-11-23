Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

72,319 KM

Details Description

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

T5 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

72,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9334192
  • Stock #: U222301A
  • VIN: YV4102PKXJ1215594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Saville Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T5 AWD in Saville Grey on Charcoal Leather. Equipped with Momentum Plus Vision Packages including 360 surround view camera, Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 20' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys and so much more.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
