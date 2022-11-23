2018 Volvo XC90

$41,990 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9334192

9334192 Stock #: U222301A

U222301A VIN: YV4102PKXJ1215594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Saville Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,319 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.