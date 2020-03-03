Menu
2019 BMW X2

xDrive28i

2019 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,131KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4681071
  • Stock #: 1934
  • VIN: WBXYJ5C54KEF83205
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOADED!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats/Steering wheel, Driving Assistant, Park Distance control, LED lighting, and much more. This used 2019 BMW X2 is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Northshore. This awesome local vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory BMW warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, thisused X2 is also available at special financing rates! Call1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales teamdirectly @ 236-800-0345

