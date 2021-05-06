Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

22,030 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT SUNROOF - HEATED PWR FRT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT SUNROOF - HEATED PWR FRT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

22,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7063946
  Stock #: 975530
  VIN: 2G11Z5S39K9139575

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 22,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone A/c, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Spoiler, Colour Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels And Speed Control. Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?



    • Family owned and proudly Canadian - for over 55 years!

    • Multilingual staff and culturally diverse workforce - with many languages spoken!

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (no matter your current credit status!)

    • Choice and flexibility - our Financing and Lease Programs are designed with our customer's in mind.

    • 30-Day Vehicle Exchange Policy we want all our of customers to always drive away happy!

    • Carter Vehicle Insurance - Our in-house team of insurance professionals provides fast insurance quotes

    • Located in North Vancouver (easy access to the Lower Mainland, Tri-Cities and beyond).

    • State of the art Service Facility 21 Service Bays with Factory Certified GM Service Technicians!

    • Online Vehicle Service Scheduling - electronic service status updates.

    • Full vehicle service history with customer access to updates and product recalls.

    • Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store TV, WIFI and children's indoor play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Power Steering
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    Compass
    Front Wheel Drive
    6 Speed Automatic

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

