2019 GMC Savana

18,085 KM

Details Description Features

$40,568

+ tax & licensing
Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2500 Work Van REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - AC

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7213223
  • Stock #: 975650
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFGXK1349633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 975650
  • Mileage 18,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, PWR Windows, PWR Door Locks, 16" Steel Wheels, Tilt Steering, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Power Convenience PKG, Tire Pressure Monitor, Single Rear Wheels, Dual Outside Mirrors and Driver Convenience PKG. Test Drive Today!

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Power Steering
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    Rear Wheel Drive
    8 speed automatic

