2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,278KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4442724
  • Stock #: LU006375A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1KU878139
Exterior Colour
platinum silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

LOW KMS!! ACCIDENT FREE!! Options include: Power sunroof, Blind spot detection w/lane keep assist, Backup camera w/audible and visual alert, Heated seats, Alloy wheels, and much more. This barely used 2019 Elantra is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Northshore. This awesome local sedan has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarProof vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, thisused Elantra is also available at special financing rates! Call1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales teamdirectly @ 236-800-0345

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

