2019 Hyundai Elantra

LOW KMS!! ACCIDENT FREE!! Options include: Power sunroof, Blind spot detection w/lane keep assist, Backup camera w/audible and visual alert, Heated seats, Alloy wheels, and much more. This barely used 2019 Elantra is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore. This awesome local sedan has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarProof vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Elantra is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 236-800-0345