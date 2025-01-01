Menu
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

83,829 KM

Details Description

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate AWD 2.0T / Ultimate AWD / No Accident / L

13186625

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate AWD 2.0T / Ultimate AWD / No Accident / L

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-1850

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,829KM
VIN 5NMS5CAA9KH086642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Earthy Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # UL25607B
  • Mileage 83,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-221-1850

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe