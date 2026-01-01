$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,512KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD9KH115637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,512 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
