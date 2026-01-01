Menu
Account
Sign In
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,512 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle
13510829

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 13510829
  2. 13510829
  3. 13510829
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,512KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD9KH115637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,512 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD/ LOW KILOMETERS/ LOCAL DRIVN/ ONE OWNR for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD/ LOW KILOMETERS/ LOCAL DRIVN/ ONE OWNR 97,004 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek TOURING AWD for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek TOURING AWD 15,990 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek TOURING AWD for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek TOURING AWD 31,129 KM $30,495 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe