Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$20,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VB009917A
- Mileage 69,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Picture yourself behind the wheel of this 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE Essential, designed for Canadian roads and lifestyles. This compact SUV blends style, practicality, and technology to meet your daily needs while adding a touch of sophistication.
Key Features:
Engine & Performance: Equipped with a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 160 horsepower and excellent efficiency (9.1 L/100 km combined)
Comfort & Convenience: Stay cozy with 3-stage heated front seats and enjoy seamless connectivity via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen includes a rearview camera for extra confidence
Interior Flexibility: Boasts a generous cargo capacity ranging from 878L to 1,753L with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Perfect for road trips, groceries, or weekend adventures
Safety First: Advanced safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, and a driver-side knee airbag, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones
Why This Tucson?
With its sleek Coliseum Grey exterior, 17-inch wheels, and modern LED accents, this Tucson is more than just a carits your new partner in adventure. Picture loading up the trunk for a weekend getaway or cruising confidently through Canadian winters with its dependable performance.
Dont just dream itmake this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential yours today! Visit us for a test drive and experience the blend of style, comfort, and safety this SUV offers.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
