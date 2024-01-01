Menu
Picture yourself behind the wheel of this 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE Essential, designed for Canadian roads and lifestyles. This compact SUV blends style, practicality, and technology to meet your daily needs while adding a touch of sophistication. Key Features: Engine & Performance: Equipped with a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 160 horsepower and excellent efficiency (9.1 L/100 km combined) . Comfort & Convenience: Stay cozy with 3-stage heated front seats and enjoy seamless connectivity via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen includes a rearview camera for extra confidence . Interior Flexibility: Boasts a generous cargo capacity ranging from 878L to 1,753L with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Perfect for road trips, groceries, or weekend adventures . Safety First: Advanced safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, and a driver-side knee airbag, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones . Why This Tucson? With its sleek Coliseum Grey exterior, 17-inch wheels, and modern LED accents, this Tucson is more than just a carits your new partner in adventure. Picture loading up the trunk for a weekend getaway or cruising confidently through Canadian winters with its dependable performance. Dont just dream itmake this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential yours today! Visit us for a test drive and experience the blend of style, comfort, and safety this SUV offers.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

69,530 KM

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD w-Safety Package - LOCAL/NO ACCIDENT

12000121

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD w-Safety Package - LOCAL/NO ACCIDENT

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,530KM
VIN KM8J2CA4XKU971192

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VB009917A
  • Mileage 69,530 KM

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Picture yourself behind the wheel of this 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE Essential, designed for Canadian roads and lifestyles. This compact SUV blends style, practicality, and technology to meet your daily needs while adding a touch of sophistication.

Key Features:
Engine & Performance: Equipped with a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 160 horsepower and excellent efficiency (9.1 L/100 km combined)
.
Comfort & Convenience: Stay cozy with 3-stage heated front seats and enjoy seamless connectivity via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen includes a rearview camera for extra confidence
.
Interior Flexibility: Boasts a generous cargo capacity ranging from 878L to 1,753L with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Perfect for road trips, groceries, or weekend adventures
.
Safety First: Advanced safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, and a driver-side knee airbag, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones
.
Why This Tucson?
With its sleek Coliseum Grey exterior, 17-inch wheels, and modern LED accents, this Tucson is more than just a carits your new partner in adventure. Picture loading up the trunk for a weekend getaway or cruising confidently through Canadian winters with its dependable performance.

Dont just dream itmake this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential yours today! Visit us for a test drive and experience the blend of style, comfort, and safety this SUV offers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-XXXX

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Hyundai Tucson