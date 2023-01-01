$30,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,989
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
NORTH 4X4
Location
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
$30,989
+ taxes & licensing
61,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10005435
- Stock #: PU074453A
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB2KT753995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,089 KM
Vehicle Description
It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: front bucket seats, rear wipers, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
