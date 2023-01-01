Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

61,089 KM

Details Description

$30,989

+ tax & licensing
$30,989

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4X4

2019 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4X4

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$30,989

+ taxes & licensing

61,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10005435
  • Stock #: PU074453A
  VIN: 3C4NJDBB2KT753995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019!

It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: front bucket seats, rear wipers, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

