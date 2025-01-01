Menu
Experience the 2019 Kia Sportage EX Premium with us! Confident Performance 2.4L GDI engine with 181 hp, smooth 6-speed automatic, and available AWD for year-round confidence. Spacious & Versatile Seats five comfortably with up to 60.1 cu ft of cargo space when rear seats are folded. Premium Comfort Panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and heated steering wheel for an upscale feel. Advanced Technology & Safety Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and smart power liftgate. Come experience it for yourself book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

63,694 KM

Details Description

EX Premium AWD - Local/Kia-serviced/No Accident

Used
63,694KM
VIN KNDPNCAC8K7563379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8472
  • Mileage 63,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

