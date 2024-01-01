Menu
2019 Lexus UX

81,078 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,078KM
VIN JTHU9JBH3K2000466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-XXXX

1-866-634-2954

+ taxes & licensing

1-866-634-2954

2019 Lexus UX