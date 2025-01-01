Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

68,159 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD

12622017

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,159KM
VIN JM1BPBMM2K1142599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3141A
  • Mileage 68,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

2019 Mazda MAZDA3