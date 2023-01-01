Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

42,215 KM

Details

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW MILEAGE

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW MILEAGE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 10003544
  2. 10003544
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003544
  • Stock #: U222463A
  • VIN: JA4J24A50KZ607900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, no accident Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Rally Red on Charcoal Leatherette. Equipped with powered heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera, power tailgate and much more.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
