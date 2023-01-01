$37,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW MILEAGE
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
42,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10003544
- Stock #: U222463A
- VIN: JA4J24A50KZ607900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, no accident Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Rally Red on Charcoal Leatherette. Equipped with powered heated seats, power sunroof, back up camera, power tailgate and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
