2019 Subaru WRX

39,684 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  6061215
  2. 6061215
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6061215
  Stock #: B1966
  VIN: JF1VA1J61K9811905

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # B1966
  Mileage 39,684 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! A sporty sedan seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, a trip computer, and 1-touch window functionality. Subaru made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

