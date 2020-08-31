Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

35,860 KM

Details Description

$55,900

+ tax & licensing
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5832202
  • Stock #: LU231496A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1KF417217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,860 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 40,000 kilometers! It includes heated seats, front bucket seats, cruise control, and 1-touch window functionality. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

