2019 Toyota Highlander

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
This Toyota won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: power front seats, air conditioning, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 230 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103
