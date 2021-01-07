Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

28,364 KM

Details Description Features

$43,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,600

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE, Certified, No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE, Certified, No Accidents!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

  1. 6474826
  2. 6474826
Contact Seller

$43,600

+ taxes & licensing

28,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474826
  • Stock #: U4182A
  • VIN: 5TDJGRFH0KS071281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,364 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: power front seats, air conditioning, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 230 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

Highlander Hybrid XLE Base Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Kia Forte LX
 12,080 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,702 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 29,975 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-890-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-890-4390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory