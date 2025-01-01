Menu
We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732

2019 Toyota Tacoma

80,631 KM

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road

12952817

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,631KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN9KX200587

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U5938B
  • Mileage 80,631 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

2019 Toyota Tacoma