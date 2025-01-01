Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

79,112 KM

Details Description

$34,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
13186619

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-1850

  1. 13186619
  2. 13186619
  3. 13186619
  4. 13186619
  5. 13186619
  6. 13186619
  7. 13186619
  8. 13186619
  9. 13186619
  10. 13186619
  11. 13186619
  12. 13186619
  13. 13186619
  14. 13186619
  15. 13186619
  16. 13186619
  17. 13186619
  18. 13186619
  19. 13186619
  20. 13186619
  21. 13186619
Contact Seller

$34,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,112KM
VIN 1V2NR2CA3KC568433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Terra Brown Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Volvo XC40 AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC40 AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM 43,985 KM $36,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM 51,719 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease 83,218 KM $44,695 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-221-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-221-1850

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-221-1850

2019 Volkswagen Atlas