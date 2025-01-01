Menu
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One complimentary oil change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline - European styling, all-weather capability, and premium comfort in one versatile SUV. 52,781 km | No Accident History 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | 8-Speed Automatic 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive Panoramic Sunroof & Ambient Interior Lighting 9 Touchscreen with Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Dual-Zone Climate Control | Remote Start Come test drive it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,781 KM

Details Description

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD - No accident, local, low KMs!

12707556

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD - No accident, local, low KMs!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,781KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6KM137297

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1216952LA
  • Mileage 52,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One complimentary oil change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline - European styling, all-weather capability, and premium comfort in one versatile SUV.

52,781 km | No Accident History

2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | 8-Speed Automatic

4MOTION All-Wheel Drive

Panoramic Sunroof & Ambient Interior Lighting

9 Touchscreen with Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Dual-Zone Climate Control | Remote Start

Come test drive it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-XXXX

604-986-9889

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan