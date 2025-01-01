$27,890+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline AWD - No accident, local, low KMs!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1216952LA
- Mileage 52,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One complimentary oil change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline - European styling, all-weather capability, and premium comfort in one versatile SUV.
52,781 km | No Accident History
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | 8-Speed Automatic
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof & Ambient Interior Lighting
9 Touchscreen with Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone Climate Control | Remote Start
Come test drive it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing>
