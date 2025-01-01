$26,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,713KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9KM197476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25F2276A
- Mileage 64,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Options
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4, 1 Owner No Accident Local 91,685 KM $25,011 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local 40,951 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 1 Owner NO Accident 85,032 KM $31,011 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan