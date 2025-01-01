Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

64,713 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
12926459

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 12926459
  2. 12926459
  3. 12926459
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,713KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9KM197476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25F2276A
  • Mileage 64,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4, 1 Owner No Accident Local 91,685 KM $25,011 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local 40,951 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 1 Owner NO Accident for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 1 Owner NO Accident 85,032 KM $31,011 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan