2019 Volvo XC60

16,802 KM

Details Description

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 6955193
  2. 6955193
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6955193
  • Stock #: U8018
  • VIN: LYVA22RK0KB367517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 Momentum in Osmium Grey on Charcoal Leather. Well equipped with vision, climate and convenience packages, heads up display, Harmon Kardon premium sound and 20' wheels

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

