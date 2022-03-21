$51,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC60
2019 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
45,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Equipped with Vision, Climate Convenience Packages, Heads Up Display 21' Wheels.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
