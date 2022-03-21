Menu
2019 Volvo XC60

45,605 KM

Details Description

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8813909
  2. 8813909
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813909
  • Stock #: U8177
  • VIN: YV4A22RM0K1245200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Equipped with Vision, Climate Convenience Packages, Heads Up Display 21' Wheels.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
