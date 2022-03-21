2019 Volvo XC60

$51,990 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8813909

8813909 Stock #: U8177

U8177 VIN: YV4A22RM0K1245200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White

Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,605 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.