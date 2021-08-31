2019 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
604-986-9889
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T8 Momentum in Bright Silver on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with Momentum Elite Package: Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Surround View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control Control with Semi-Autonomous Drive, Graphical Heads Up Display and so much more. Also comes with the highly rated Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound delivering 1400 watts through 19 speakers and also comes with a 20' OEM winter wheel kit.
