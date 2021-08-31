Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

47,992 KM

$67,990

+ tax & licensing
$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  7720960
  
$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7720960
  • Stock #: U8098
  • VIN: YV4BR0CK3K1452434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T8 Momentum in Bright Silver on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with Momentum Elite Package: Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Surround View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control Control with Semi-Autonomous Drive, Graphical Heads Up Display and so much more. Also comes with the highly rated Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound delivering 1400 watts through 19 speakers and also comes with a 20' OEM winter wheel kit.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

