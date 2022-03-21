$56,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription -WARRANTY TILL FEB/2025 - 0.99%
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$56,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8813930
- Stock #: U8180
- VIN: YV4A22PL6K1438266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Amber Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T6 Inscription in Onyx Black on Amber Napa Leather. Well equipped with 360 camera, heads up display, adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous drive, heated steering wheel, blind spot indicator with rear cross traffic alert, 21' 8 spoke Diamond Cut Alloys, the award winning Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System and load bars. This is a certified pre-owned vehicle and as such comes with full bumper to bumper warranty until February of 2025 and or 160,000kms and finance rates starting at 0.99%!! Call us today, don't miss out! You can TEXT our sales team @ 604.239.9907
