2019 Volvo XC90

73,378 KM

Details Description

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription -WARRANTY TILL FEB/2025 - 0.99%

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription -WARRANTY TILL FEB/2025 - 0.99%

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8813930
  2. 8813930
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8813930
  • Stock #: U8180
  • VIN: YV4A22PL6K1438266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Amber Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T6 Inscription in Onyx Black on Amber Napa Leather. Well equipped with 360 camera, heads up display, adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous drive, heated steering wheel, blind spot indicator with rear cross traffic alert, 21' 8 spoke Diamond Cut Alloys, the award winning Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System and load bars. This is a certified pre-owned vehicle and as such comes with full bumper to bumper warranty until February of 2025 and or 160,000kms and finance rates starting at 0.99%!! Call us today, don't miss out! You can TEXT our sales team @ 604.239.9907

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

