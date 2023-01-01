$49,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
72,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9955145
- Stock #: U8272
- VIN: YV4A22PL1K1497015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Amber Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White on Amber Napa Leather. Well equipped with Premium and Premium Plus Packages, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound and so much more.
