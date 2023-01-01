Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo XC90

72,039 KM

Details Description

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9955145
  2. 9955145
Contact Seller

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9955145
  • Stock #: U8272
  • VIN: YV4A22PL1K1497015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Amber Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White on Amber Napa Leather. Well equipped with Premium and Premium Plus Packages, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound and so much more.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2012 RAM 1500 ST
 159,372 KM
$12,989 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata GL
 70,846 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 41,846 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory