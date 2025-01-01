$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - WELL KEPT/LOW KMS/LOCAL
2020 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - WELL KEPT/LOW KMS/LOCAL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this exceptional 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro, where luxury meets performance in perfect harmony.
Key Features:
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.0L TFSI V6 engine producing 349 horsepower, this SUV delivers exhilarating acceleration and a dynamic driving experience.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring navigation, smartphone integration, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers.
Luxurious Interior: Sink into fine Nappa leather seats, enjoy the expansive panoramic sunroof, and appreciate the meticulous craftsmanship that defines Audi's commitment to luxury.
Safety and Convenience: Benefit from advanced safety features, including Audi side assist blind spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors, ensuring confidence on every journey.
Why Choose This Audi SQ5?
This meticulously maintained 2020 Audi SQ5 Technik Quattro offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. Its sophisticated design and advanced features make it an ideal choice for those who demand more from their vehicle.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the unparalleled quality and performance of the 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing
604-986-9889