Menu
Account
Sign In
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this exceptional 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro, where luxury meets performance in perfect harmony. Key Features: Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.0L TFSI V6 engine producing 349 horsepower, this SUV delivers exhilarating acceleration and a dynamic driving experience. Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring navigation, smartphone integration, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers. Luxurious Interior: Sink into fine Nappa leather seats, enjoy the expansive panoramic sunroof, and appreciate the meticulous craftsmanship that defines Audis commitment to luxury. Safety and Convenience: Benefit from advanced safety features, including Audi side assist blind spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors, ensuring confidence on every journey. Why Choose This Audi SQ5? This meticulously maintained 2020 Audi SQ5 Technik Quattro offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. Its sophisticated design and advanced features make it an ideal choice for those who demand more from their vehicle. Dont miss the opportunity to own this remarkable vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the unparalleled quality and performance of the 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro.

2020 Audi SQ5

74,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi SQ5

Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - WELL KEPT/LOW KMS/LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12172747

2020 Audi SQ5

Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - WELL KEPT/LOW KMS/LOCAL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
VIN WA1C4AFY5L2034720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this exceptional 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro, where luxury meets performance in perfect harmony.

Key Features:

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.0L TFSI V6 engine producing 349 horsepower, this SUV delivers exhilarating acceleration and a dynamic driving experience.

Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, featuring navigation, smartphone integration, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers.

Luxurious Interior: Sink into fine Nappa leather seats, enjoy the expansive panoramic sunroof, and appreciate the meticulous craftsmanship that defines Audi's commitment to luxury.

Safety and Convenience: Benefit from advanced safety features, including Audi side assist blind spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors, ensuring confidence on every journey.

Why Choose This Audi SQ5?

This meticulously maintained 2020 Audi SQ5 Technik Quattro offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality. Its sophisticated design and advanced features make it an ideal choice for those who demand more from their vehicle.

Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the unparalleled quality and performance of the 2020 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik Quattro.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid 39,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 82,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, 1 Owner No Accident Local 124,514 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2020 Audi SQ5