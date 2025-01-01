Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

2020 BMW X1

48,201 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

12208644

2020 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,201KM
VIN WBXJG9C09L5R95551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Non-Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25C3973A
  • Mileage 48,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2020 BMW X1