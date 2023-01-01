$37,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury 2.0
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
32,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10138959
- Stock #: 2290
- VIN: 5NMS3CAA4LH226796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,200 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8