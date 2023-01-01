Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

32,200 KM

Details

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury 2.0

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury 2.0

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 10138959
  2. 10138959
  3. 10138959
  4. 10138959
  5. 10138959
  6. 10138959
  7. 10138959
  8. 10138959
  9. 10138959
  10. 10138959
  11. 10138959
  12. 10138959
  13. 10138959
  14. 10138959
  15. 10138959
  16. 10138959
Contact Seller

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138959
  • Stock #: 2290
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA4LH226796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 45,777 KM
$27,989 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte 1.8L LX
 75,355 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo V90 T6 In...
 68,381 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory