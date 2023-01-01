2020 Hyundai Tucson

$30,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 5 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10160619

10160619 Stock #: 2295

2295 VIN: KM8J3CALXLU165455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,553 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.