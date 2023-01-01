Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

58,553 KM

Details

$30,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,989

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 10160619
  2. 10160619
  3. 10160619
  4. 10160619
Contact Seller

$30,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160619
  • Stock #: 2295
  • VIN: KM8J3CALXLU165455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,553 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 59,843 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 73,366 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 101,735 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory