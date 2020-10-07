Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8,119 KM

Details Description

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Laredo

Location

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

8,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6027546
  • Stock #: LU101124A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0LC108933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Now more versatile than ever, this SUV is the perfect combination of maximum utility and proven off-road ability! Top features include a split folding rear seat, fully automatic headlights, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

