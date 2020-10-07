2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Now more versatile than ever, this SUV is the perfect combination of maximum utility and proven off-road ability! Top features include a split folding rear seat, fully automatic headlights, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
