2020 Subaru Outback

21,273 KM

Details

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

Premier XT, No Accidents

Premier XT, No Accidents

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6997715
  • Stock #: U9847
  • VIN: 4S4BTHPD6L3201388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Subaru won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power seats. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

