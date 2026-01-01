$48,805+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Premium - Double Cab/Low KM!
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Premium - Double Cab/Low KM!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$48,805
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1519340A
- Mileage 59,555 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium
Rugged and dependable midsize truck finished in striking Cement Grey with a sporty TRD Sport Premium appearance and bold road presence.
Powered by Toyotas proven V6 engine paired with 4x4 capability, delivering confident performance for daily driving, towing, and weekend adventures.
Premium interior features black leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, sunroof, navigation, and advanced infotainment for maximum comfort and convenience.
TRD Sport suspension, hood scoop, alloy wheels, and sport styling provide a refined balance of capability and aggressive design.
Well-maintained with only 59,555KM, offering legendary Toyota reliability, strong resale value, and excellent versatility for work or recreation.
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One complimentary oil change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Book your test drive with Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today to experience this Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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604-986-9889
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604-986-9889