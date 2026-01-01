$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto Limited // LOW KM!
2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto Limited // LOW KM!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3472A
- Mileage 41,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited Premium Capability Meets Everyday Comfort
Take on any road with confidence in this 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited, a midsize pickup that blends legendary Toyota reliability with premium comfort and rugged capability. Finished with upscale styling and loaded with luxury features, this Tacoma is equally at home on the job site, weekend adventures, or your daily commute.
Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Tacoma Limited delivers strong performance, confident towing capability, and impressive durability. Inside, you'll find a refined cabin featuring leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium JBL® audio system (if equipped).
Additional highlights include a power moonroof, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, alloy wheels, and Toyota Safety Sense, which includes advanced driver-assist features for added peace of mind.
Whether you're looking for a dependable work truck or a well-equipped pickup with premium amenities, this 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited offers the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and legendary Toyota value.
Two Set of tires and wheels are included!!
Contact our dealership today to schedule your test drive or learn more. This Tacoma won't last long!Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
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Power Options
Interior
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Additional Features
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