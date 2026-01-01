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2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited Premium Capability Meets Everyday Comfort Take on any road with confidence in this 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited, a midsize pickup that blends legendary Toyota reliability with premium comfort and rugged capability. Finished with upscale styling and loaded with luxury features, this Tacoma is equally at home on the job site, weekend adventures, or your daily commute. Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Tacoma Limited delivers strong performance, confident towing capability, and impressive durability. Inside, youll find a refined cabin featuring leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable drivers seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium JBL® audio system (if equipped). Additional highlights include a power moonroof, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, alloy wheels, and Toyota Safety Sense, which includes advanced driver-assist features for added peace of mind. Whether youre looking for a dependable work truck or a well-equipped pickup with premium amenities, this 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited offers the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and legendary Toyota value. Two Set of tires and wheels are included!! Contact our dealership today to schedule your test drive or learn more. This Tacoma wont last long!Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2020 Toyota Tacoma

41,400 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto Limited // LOW KM!

Watch This Vehicle
14424229

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto Limited // LOW KM!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14424229
  2. 14424229
  3. 14424229
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,400KM
VIN 5TFGZ5AN6LX234246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3472A
  • Mileage 41,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited Premium Capability Meets Everyday Comfort

Take on any road with confidence in this 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited, a midsize pickup that blends legendary Toyota reliability with premium comfort and rugged capability. Finished with upscale styling and loaded with luxury features, this Tacoma is equally at home on the job site, weekend adventures, or your daily commute.

Powered by a dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Tacoma Limited delivers strong performance, confident towing capability, and impressive durability. Inside, you'll find a refined cabin featuring leather-trimmed seating, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium JBL® audio system (if equipped).

Additional highlights include a power moonroof, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, alloy wheels, and Toyota Safety Sense, which includes advanced driver-assist features for added peace of mind.

Whether you're looking for a dependable work truck or a well-equipped pickup with premium amenities, this 2020 Toyota Tacoma Limited offers the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and legendary Toyota value.

Two Set of tires and wheels are included!!

Contact our dealership today to schedule your test drive or learn more. This Tacoma won't last long!Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA transaction levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

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1-888-483-XXXX

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1-888-483-6079

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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2020 Toyota Tacoma