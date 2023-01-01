2020 Volkswagen Golf...

$32,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 4 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10325868

10325868 Stock #: PA047765A

PA047765A VIN: WVWPR7AU5LW904653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,406 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.