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Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

18,772 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R 4MOTION // LOW KM // FULLY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
14235305

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R 4MOTION // LOW KM // FULLY LOADED

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14235305
  2. 14235305
  3. 14235305
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,772KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7LM022953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26C1940A
  • Mileage 18,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

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1-888-483-XXXX

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1-888-483-6079

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan