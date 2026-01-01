$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R 4MOTION // LOW KM // FULLY LOADED
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R 4MOTION // LOW KM // FULLY LOADED
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
18,772KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7LM022953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26C1940A
- Mileage 18,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Safety
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan