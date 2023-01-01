$57,990+ tax & licensing
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
59,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10443018
- Stock #: U8307
- VIN: YV4A22PL2L1546885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pine Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Ventilated Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T6 Inscription in Pine Grey on Charcoal Ventilated Napa Leather. Nicely equipped with both Premium & Premium Plus Packages along with 4-Corner Air Suspension.
