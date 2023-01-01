Menu
2020 Volvo XC90

59,068 KM

Details Description

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

59,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10443018
  • Stock #: U8307
  • VIN: YV4A22PL2L1546885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pine Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Ventilated Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T6 Inscription in Pine Grey on Charcoal Ventilated Napa Leather. Nicely equipped with both Premium & Premium Plus Packages along with 4-Corner Air Suspension.

