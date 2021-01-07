2020 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
Fully loaded Bursting Blue on Charcoal Napa Leather XC90 T8 R-Design Equipped with Premium Premium Plus Packages, Carbon Fiber Inlays, 22' 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut Alloys, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, 4 Corner Air Suspension Extras: Polestar Performance Software, Illuminated Running Boards, Wired Foldable Hitch, Load Bars, Protection Package Bumper Cover In total this car was $109,750 New
