2020 Volvo XC90

16,000 KM

Details Description

$86,990

+ tax & licensing
$86,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 R-Design ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 R-Design ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$86,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6449164
  • Stock #: U7084
  • VIN: YV4BR0CM1L1614533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded Bursting Blue on Charcoal Napa Leather XC90 T8 R-Design Equipped with Premium Premium Plus Packages, Carbon Fiber Inlays, 22' 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut Alloys, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, 4 Corner Air Suspension Extras: Polestar Performance Software, Illuminated Running Boards, Wired Foldable Hitch, Load Bars, Protection Package Bumper Cover In total this car was $109,750 New

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

