$84,990
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
Hybrid T8 Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PST!!
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
28,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U8153
- VIN: YV4BR0CLXL1570216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue
- Interior Colour Amber Lapa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T8 Inscription in Denim Blue on Amber Napa Leather. Fully equipped with every option: Premium Premium Plus Packages, integrated booster seat, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, 4-corner Air Suspension, 21' Black Diamond Cut Alloys a Volvo Hidden Hitch with 5,000 pound tow capacity. Pay no PST on this vehicle!!
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3