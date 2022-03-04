Menu
2020 Volvo XC90

28,154 KM

Details Description

$84,990

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid T8 Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PST!!

Hybrid T8 Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PST!!

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

28,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492720
  • Stock #: U8153
  • VIN: YV4BR0CLXL1570216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue
  • Interior Colour Amber Lapa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC90 T8 Inscription in Denim Blue on Amber Napa Leather. Fully equipped with every option: Premium Premium Plus Packages, integrated booster seat, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, 4-corner Air Suspension, 21' Black Diamond Cut Alloys a Volvo Hidden Hitch with 5,000 pound tow capacity. Pay no PST on this vehicle!!

