$82,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac Escalade
FINANCE 4.99% FOR 24mo/Premium Luxury Platinum
Location
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-987-5231
$82,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 126,279 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT | DRIVEN LOCALLY . This well-kept Pre-Owned 2021 Cadillac Escalade offers luxury, power, and advanced technology in one bold package. With premium features like a panoramic sunroof, navigation, night vision, and surround vision, this SUV is designed for safety and comfort. The vented front seats, soft-close doors, and memory settings add to its convenience, while the trailering package ensures it's ready for any adventure. Elevate your driving experiencevisit us today and take it for a test drive! WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?
(Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)
604-987-5231