NO ACCIDENT | DRIVEN LOCALLY . This well-kept Pre-Owned 2021 Cadillac Escalade offers luxury, power, and advanced technology in one bold package. With premium features like a panoramic sunroof, navigation, night vision, and surround vision, this SUV is designed for safety and comfort. The vented front seats, soft-close doors, and memory settings add to its convenience, while the trailering package ensures its ready for any adventure.

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-987-5231

Contact Seller

Actions
Used 126,279KM VIN 1GYS4DKL6MR181564
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,279 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT | DRIVEN LOCALLY . This well-kept Pre-Owned 2021 Cadillac Escalade offers luxury, power, and advanced technology in one bold package. With premium features like a panoramic sunroof, navigation, night vision, and surround vision, this SUV is designed for safety and comfort. The vented front seats, soft-close doors, and memory settings add to its convenience, while the trailering package ensures it's ready for any adventure. Elevate your driving experiencevisit us today and take it for a test drive! WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?

- An unmatched vehicle purchasing experience that puts YOU FIRST!
- Exceeding customer expectations since 1999, with a history of loyalty and community trust.
- 4.7-star Google rating, backed by over 1,500 customer reviews.
- Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 150-point inspection for your safety.
- CARFAX reports provide a complete vehicle service historybuy with confidence!
- We welcome vehicle trades and guarantee the best price.
- Experience upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency at every step.
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates, regardless of your credit status!
- Our multilingual staff speaks many languages to assist you better.
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

