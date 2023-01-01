Menu
42,596 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

42,596KM
Used
VIN 1FTMF1EB2MKE78575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,596 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.

Price does not include $595 documentation fee, or $250 used car finance placement fee and taxes. DL# 18732

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

