2021 Ford F-150

18,788 KM

Details

$75,205

+ tax & licensing
$75,205

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat NAVIGATION - LEATHER - MEMORY PACKAGE

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat NAVIGATION - LEATHER - MEMORY PACKAGE

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,205

+ taxes & licensing

18,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8791715
  Stock #: 977490
  VIN: 1FTFW1E85MFB81337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 977490
  • Mileage 18,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather, Memory Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Sensor, Forward Collision & Emergency Braking, Fog Lights, Garage Door Transmitter, Dual Zone A/C, Trailering PKG, PWR Lumbar Support, Rear Collision Alert and PWR Adjustable Pedals. Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?



    • Exceeding our Loyal Customers Expectations for Over 56 Years.

    • 4.6 Google Star Rating with 1000+ Customer Reviews

    • CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History - Purchase with Confidence!)

    • 30-Day or 2500 Km Vehicle Exchange Policy

    • Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

    • We Provide Upfront Pricing, Zero Hidden Dees, and 100% Transparency

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (No Matter Your Current Credit Status!)

    • Multilingual Staff and Culturally Diverse Workforce Many Languages Spoken

    • Comfortable Non-pressured Environment with In-store TV, WIFI and a children's play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231



    Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743

    Vehicle Features

    4x4
    10 Speed Automatic

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

