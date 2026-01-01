$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
119,297KM
VIN KM8R5DHE7MU199896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TU085862A
- Mileage 119,297 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT/ Low Kilometers/ No Accidents 12,886 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD/ Very Low Kilometers 21,815 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 155,912 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-866-634-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2021 Hyundai PALISADE