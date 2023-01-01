$43,890+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EV EV Limited Local Vehicle One Owner Sunroof
Location
11,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,958 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Kia Soul EV Limited One Owner Locally Owned, Fully Equipped with Leather interior, Sunroof, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Heads up Display and lots more. Save the PST!
