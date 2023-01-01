Menu
2021 Kia Soul

11,958 KM

Details Description

$43,890

+ tax & licensing
$43,890

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EV EV Limited Local Vehicle One Owner Sunroof

2021 Kia Soul

EV EV Limited Local Vehicle One Owner Sunroof

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$43,890

+ taxes & licensing

11,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9832028
  • Stock #: U222427A
  • VIN: KNDJ33A14M7021211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,958 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Soul EV Limited One Owner Locally Owned, Fully Equipped with Leather interior, Sunroof, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Heads up Display and lots more. Save the PST!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

