Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2021 Lexus UX

85,408 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Lexus UX

UX 250 HYBRID AWD// F Sport 2 // Fully Loaded!

Watch This Vehicle
14235308

2021 Lexus UX

UX 250 HYBRID AWD// F Sport 2 // Fully Loaded!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14235308
  2. 14235308
  3. 14235308
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
85,408KM
VIN JTHR9JBH0M2050301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE 49,289 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 71,456 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 114,910 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2021 Lexus UX