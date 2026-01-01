$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Lexus UX
UX 250 HYBRID AWD// F Sport 2 // Fully Loaded!
2021 Lexus UX
UX 250 HYBRID AWD// F Sport 2 // Fully Loaded!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,408KM
VIN JTHR9JBH0M2050301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,408 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2021 Lexus UX