Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2021 Mazda CX-5

30,015 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD // LOW KMS!!

12204442

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD // LOW KMS!!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,015KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9M0404879

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3091
  • Mileage 30,015 KM

Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2021 Mazda CX-5